9039 Village Dr

Yosemite Valley

Driving into Yosemite National Park, you make your way through a narrow tunnel. When you emerge, this is the view that greets you. It was winter time, and a blizzard had just blown through. While driving into the park, I had slipped on the ice, and crashed my car. I was desperately trying to not be in a terrible, disheartened mood. This view made everything ok again, and put me in the correct frame of mind to have an amazing trip. It rescued me.