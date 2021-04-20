9039 Village Dr
California, USA
| +1 209-372-0200
More info
Cathedral PeakI started to rock climb outside this year. Cathedral Peak in Tuolumne meadows can be climbed in 5 pitches. This is the view from the top.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Yosemite Valley
Driving into Yosemite National Park, you make your way through a narrow tunnel. When you emerge, this is the view that greets you. It was winter time, and a blizzard had just blown through. While driving into the park, I had slipped on the ice, and crashed my car. I was desperately trying to not be in a terrible, disheartened mood. This view made everything ok again, and put me in the correct frame of mind to have an amazing trip. It rescued me.
almost 7 years ago
Deer in the valley
I've never before been so close to wildlife. These deer were fearless. As I walked right up to them, and took their pictures with my wide angle lens, they just gave me a look, and kept on eating.