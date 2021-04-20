9/11 Memorial

We Will Never Forget

I have such varied memories of the WTC site - eating in the WTC plaza by the fountain, drinks with coworkers after hours in the shadow of those towers... And then immediately after 9/11 volunteering with the Red Cross at Ground Zero. The carnage and destruction was all encompassing. I've never seen or experienced anything like it... And then, working across the street while the whole area was nothing but a giant construction site which I walked past everyday... And now this.



There was a lot of debate around what the memorial design would finally be, but I have to say that I think it's tasteful and sobering...and heartbreaking.



The water falling the way that it does makes it look like the memorial itself is weeping. I don't think they could've done anything better.