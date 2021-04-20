Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

9/11 Memorial

180 Greenwich St, New York, NY 10007, USA
+1 212-312-8800
The North Tower Reflecting Pool New York New York United States
The Sound of Silence New York New York United States
North Pool 9/11 New York New York United States
We Will Never Forget New York New York United States
9/11 Memorial New York New York United States
The North Tower Reflecting Pool New York New York United States
The Sound of Silence New York New York United States
North Pool 9/11 New York New York United States
We Will Never Forget New York New York United States
9/11 Memorial New York New York United States

More info

Sun - Sat 9am - 8pm

The North Tower Reflecting Pool

The beauty and hushed quiet, with the exception of the two continuous inverted waterfalls, can for a moment, erase the memories of the devastation that day.
By TURI GALBRAITH

More Recommendations

Deborah Miller
almost 7 years ago

We Will Never Forget

I have such varied memories of the WTC site - eating in the WTC plaza by the fountain, drinks with coworkers after hours in the shadow of those towers... And then immediately after 9/11 volunteering with the Red Cross at Ground Zero. The carnage and destruction was all encompassing. I've never seen or experienced anything like it... And then, working across the street while the whole area was nothing but a giant construction site which I walked past everyday... And now this.

There was a lot of debate around what the memorial design would finally be, but I have to say that I think it's tasteful and sobering...and heartbreaking.

The water falling the way that it does makes it look like the memorial itself is weeping. I don't think they could've done anything better.
Genaro Guevarra
almost 7 years ago

North Pool 9/11

Trekking Lower Manhattan is not complete without paying tribute to the on-going construction of 9/11 Memorial.

Captured here from the North Pool is the 9/11 Museum on the background (lower left).

To view and tour the site, a pass is needed to get into the site. Visit the Visitor Centre at 90 West Street. Admission is free. However, donations are accepted.

Entrance is near the W New York Hotel (http://www.wnewyorkdowntown.com/) on Washington Street.
Greta Franklin de Matos
almost 7 years ago

The Sound of Silence

The 9/11 Memorial is truly a breathtaking experience and well worth the wait (if there is a line when you visit). I was here just shy of their original opening, so they were letting people through in batches, as there was still a lot of construction going on at the time—it may be a different process now, but take whatever steps necessary to visit.
AFAR Traveler
almost 7 years ago

9/11 Memorial

Going through security here is tighter than going through one at the airport. You have to show your ticket at least 4 times before entering the site. While the museum is opening soon in May, the 2 acre-sized 9/11 Memorial pools provide a moment of peace for those who lost their lives that faithful day.
Original parkhyatt ny auddev.png?1474052743?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points