9 Calle Oriente
9 Calle Oriente, Antigua Guatemala, Guatemala
A Stew of Food ChoicesIn the midst of enchanting Antigua Guatemala, La Cuevita de los Urquizu allows you to see, smell, and taste delicious stews steaming in clay pots. An order gets you one stew with your two side dishes for the cost of two typical meals the same size in the United States.
The "chiles rellenos," chiles stuffed with minced meat, carrots, tomatoes, and herbs, stand kings of my list. Not far down are the "pupusas," corn tortillas typically stuffed with black beans and cheese that are similar to "arepas". The hearty "pepian de pollo" left my stomach satisfied and my senses even more so.
Your mouth will water with every dish you look at; choose any of them and you will be pleasantly rewarded.