The Pirate Supply Store

Brimming with everything from eyepatches to pirate manuals, 826 Valencia is San Francisco 's "only independent pirate supply store." Much like a playground, proprietors encourage you to explore the secret compartments, treasure chests, trap doors, and mysterious manuals inside.Purchasing pirate gear and literature here supports a California nonprofit: under the guise of the coolest themed store in San Francisco , the Pirate Store is a unique space created to inspire local students to develop their writing skills. Through creative projects and free tutoring, local students come to explore, play, write, and learn in the process. Make sure you pickup a copy of their quarterly anthology, 826 Quarterly, created by young, local authors.Set on a dark façade, look for the gilt sign reading "826 Valencia," and you're sure to find creative inspiration, community projects, and yes, pirate supplies.