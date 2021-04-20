826 Valencia
826 Valencia St
| +1 415-642-5905
Photo courtesy of 826 Valencia
More info
Sun - Sat 9:30am - 6pm
The Pirate Supply StoreBrimming with everything from eyepatches to pirate manuals, 826 Valencia is San Francisco's "only independent pirate supply store." Much like a playground, proprietors encourage you to explore the secret compartments, treasure chests, trap doors, and mysterious manuals inside.
Purchasing pirate gear and literature here supports a California nonprofit: under the guise of the coolest themed store in San Francisco, the Pirate Store is a unique space created to inspire local students to develop their writing skills. Through creative projects and free tutoring, local students come to explore, play, write, and learn in the process. Make sure you pickup a copy of their quarterly anthology, 826 Quarterly, created by young, local authors.
Set on a dark façade, look for the gilt sign reading "826 Valencia," and you're sure to find creative inspiration, community projects, and yes, pirate supplies.
almost 7 years ago
Become a pirate in San Francisco
While exploring the Mission District it would be a mistake to miss out on the 826 Valencia pirate shop. It's smart design and playful pirate props is bound to bring out your inner child, which is an important part of the shops design. The space doubles as a writing and tutoring center for local kids. It creates the perfect place for kids to release their creativity while learning. The store features the students' published works and best of all purchases from the pirate store go to supporting the education programs!