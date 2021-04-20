821 Cafe
825 West Cary Street
| +1 804-649-1042
More info
Sun 9am - 10pm
Mon - Wed 8am - 10pm
Thur, Fri 8am - 11pm
Sat 9am - 11pm
Old School Brunch821 Cafe was one of the places to hit up for brunch in Richmond before brunch was cool. Before everyone was doing it. Before a plate of eggs cost $15. Yeah, it's just that cool.
The decor is that of a hip diner, with booths and counter seating, mix-matched coffee cups, and several varieties of hot sauce pre-set on the tables. The staff is made-up of a bunch of tattooed, bespectacled, hip kids. And the food and drinks are just plain good.
821 is well known for their giant, homemade biscuits, their crazy sandwiches (peanut butter/banana/bacon anyone?), delicious beers on tap, pint-glass mimosas with just a splash of OJ, and high-quality and inventive diner-style breakfast options. Oh yeah, and it's unpretentious and inexpensive. 821 Cafe is open for lunch and dinner too (try the burgers, they're delicious), but it's brunch that's the hot ticket here.