Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

81615

Snowmass Village, CO 81615, USA
Website
Take a Piece of 81615 Home Snowmass Colorado United States

Take a Piece of 81615 Home

This cute little store is where you should buy all your souvenirs for the family and friends that couldn’t come. Named after the Snowmass U.S. Postal Service zip code, it is full of local designers that crafted and designed gifts, t-shirts, hats, posters, purses, and more.

A great gift would be the Colorado made ornaments or the nightlights that have scenes of wildlife native to Snowmass, There is one of the woolly mammoth that resided in Snowmass thousands of years ago. Go for the more traditional gift of a t-shirt or a postcard. Most of the designers are Colorado-based, like Kind Design and Free Time Goods. For a funkier gift, there is the O heart M merchandise that is made from yoga mats.
By Holly Upper , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points