7B
108 Avenue B, New York, NY 10009, USA
+1 212-677-6742
More info
Sun - Sat 12pm - 4am
An East Village LocalIn the center of New York's coolest and most colorful neighborhood, 7B is a genuine East Village mecca. Surrounded by kitschy decor and unapologetic punk music, the bartenders sport a myriad of tattoos while serving cheap beers to weathered locals, trendy hipsters, and well-heeled yuppies. This dive welcomes everyone from Sid and Nancy wannabe's to diehard Yankee fans. 7B’s name announces its location, the corner of Avenue B and East 7th St.
Although it’s also known as the Vazac’s Horseshoe Bar, nobody in the know uses that title. Directly across from Tompkins Square Park, 7B’s old-school pinball machine, celebrated jukebox, and popular photo booth are constantly in use. The Saturday night din can be overwhelming, but weekday evenings draw the true denizens of this storied community of artists and rebels.
Whether you are looking for a wild night or a good story, this is the place to be. New York at its rock and roll finest.