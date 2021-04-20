76 Golf World
6801 S Kanner Hwy, Stuart, FL 34997, USA
+1 772-220-7676
More info
Sun 10am - 8pm
Tue - Thur 9am - 8pm
Fri, Sat 9am - 10pm
Family FunMy niece and her girlfriend (both 14 yrs. old) were visiting and wanted to play some miniature golf so I suggested Golf World out on Kanner Highway in Stuart.
Golf World is advertised as "Fun for all ages". This is really a family fun center and offers many activities. There are two 18 hole miniature golf courses which are beautifully landscaped. "Rocky River" is challenging and difficult fun. "Eagle's Nest" is easier and more scenic.
There are four types of Go-Karts: Rascal Racers for 3-5 year olds; Junior Go-Karts; Grand Prix Style Tracks with single or double riders ( 9 & up); & "Slick Track" Formula style Go-Karts - drivers must have a valid driver's license or learner's permit.
The Zip Line: fast fun where two can go at same time or you go by yourself.
Batting cages - 1/2 hr. or hour rentals. Helmet and bat rentals available. Baseball and softball available.
Driving, Pitching, & Chipping Range - small bucket of balls (50 balls for $5; X large bucket (150 balls for $13.50) Golf instruction available by appt. (LPGA & PGA professionals).
There are also Bumper Boats (2-7 yrs.), Jumpshot Basketball, two Bounce Houses, & Gyro Extreme. You can finish up with the inside arcade games.
All in all, the girls had a great time and so did I.
Golf World was a fun stop for a couple of hours on a cloudy day.
Info: www.golfworld76.com