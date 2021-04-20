Where are you going?
71 Nyhavn Hotel

Nyhavn 71, 1051 København, Denmark
Website
| +45 33 43 62 00
Sleep on Nyhavn Copenhagen Denmark
Sleep on Nyhavn

Quite possibly the best-located hotel in Copenhagen, this converted warehouse rests at the end of the city's most postcard-perfect spot: the old harbor, "Nyhavn."

With incredible charm, this four-star hotel has been modernized to offer all of the luxuries you'd expect while still retaining a sense of its historic roots.

The hotel is suitable for small events/gatherings and individual stays. It is also home to Restauraunt Pakhuskaelderen, which features a seasonal market-fresh menu.

Photo: 71 Nyhavn Hotel
By Alex Berger , AFAR Local Expert

