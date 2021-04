Sleep on Nyhavn

Quite possibly the best-located hotel in Copenhagen , this converted warehouse rests at the end of the city's most postcard-perfect spot: the old harbor, "Nyhavn."With incredible charm, this four-star hotel has been modernized to offer all of the luxuries you'd expect while still retaining a sense of its historic roots.The hotel is suitable for small events/gatherings and individual stays. It is also home to Restauraunt Pakhuskaelderen, which features a seasonal market-fresh menu.Photo: 71 Nyhavn Hotel