71 Nyhavn Hotel
Nyhavn 71, 1051 København, Denmark
| +45 33 43 62 00
Sleep on NyhavnQuite possibly the best-located hotel in Copenhagen, this converted warehouse rests at the end of the city's most postcard-perfect spot: the old harbor, "Nyhavn."
With incredible charm, this four-star hotel has been modernized to offer all of the luxuries you'd expect while still retaining a sense of its historic roots.
The hotel is suitable for small events/gatherings and individual stays. It is also home to Restauraunt Pakhuskaelderen, which features a seasonal market-fresh menu.
Photo: 71 Nyhavn Hotel