Old-School Deli Meets Modern Café
Whether you’re on the way to the airport or taking a break from the office, stop by 700 South Gourmet Deli and Cafe for a quality breakfast or lunch. In business for more than three decades, the family-owned deli serves such old-school classics as corned beef, Reubens, and clubs. In addition to sandwiches, you can choose from an array of specialties, including traditional Maryland crab cakes, crab soup, and shrimp salad. A rotating menu of weekly specials includes meatball subs and hot roast beef sandwiches. If you don’t have time to stop in (or just want to be lazy), 700 South Gourmet Deli and Cafe has an extensive delivery area.