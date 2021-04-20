Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

700 South Gourmet Deli and Cafe

1190 Winterson Rd
Website
| +1 410-859-1700
Old-School Deli Meets Modern Café Linthicum Heights Maryland United States

Old-School Deli Meets Modern Café

Whether you’re on the way to the airport or taking a break from the office, stop by 700 South Gourmet Deli and Cafe for a quality breakfast or lunch. In business for more than three decades, the family-owned deli serves such old-school classics as corned beef, Reubens, and clubs. In addition to sandwiches, you can choose from an array of specialties, including traditional Maryland crab cakes, crab soup, and shrimp salad. A rotating menu of weekly specials includes meatball subs and hot roast beef sandwiches. If you don’t have time to stop in (or just want to be lazy), 700 South Gourmet Deli and Cafe has an extensive delivery area.
By Lara Takenaga , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points