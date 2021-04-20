7 Roach Rd

Brunch with bohemians on London's Fish Island
Possibly London
's best kept brunch secret, the Counter Cafe, hidden on the industrial brownsite of Fish Island, is pretty unique. Not only is it part of the Stour Collective, an arty bunch whose works of art and sculpture are dotted around this converted warehouse space, but it's also got the best view of the Olympic Stadium in the city. We grabbed a table by the window and ate delicious hot pies, goggling at the huge white struts of the stadium. The menu was very reasonably priced - it has to be when their main clientele are penniless artists, who were very much in evidence in their traindriver caps and wispy beards.