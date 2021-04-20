Where are you going?
6800 1st Coast Hwy

6800 1st Coast Hwy, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034, USA
Website
Amelia Farmers Market

A perfect way to spend a Saturday morning on Amelia Island is a visit to one of the Farmer's markets, where you can shop local, and just as fun, meet the locals.

It's hard to be hungry after you make your way across the market...I sampled pastries, desserts, honey, homemade sauces, jams–you name it. It's a great place to get breakfast or lunch, and find a place in the sun to eat. One of my favorites: a Muffaletta sandwich for $8!

HOURS:
Sat 9am-1pm

At the Shops of Omni Amelia Island Plantation, 6800 1st Coast Highway, Amelia Island, Florida

A warm thank you:
My Amelia Island experience was courtesy of Omni Resorts Amelia Island Plantation (http://www.omnihotels.com/hotels/amelia-island-plantation). #MeetMeAtAmelia







By Nina Dietzel , AFAR Ambassador

