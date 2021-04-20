6762 Stuben
6762 Stuben, Austria
Horizon Field by Antony GormleyWhere art meets the slopes: I almost skied into this life size, solid cast iron sculpture.
Antony Gormley's Horizon Field consists of 100 figures of the human body spread over an area of 150km² in the High Alps of Vorarlberg. Horizon Field is the first art project of its kind in the mountains, and the largest landscape intervention in Austria to date, forming a horizontal line at exactly 2,039m above sea level.
