Lingshui Street Life

Shopping in downtown Lingshui is far from glamorous, but you can buy all the basics—including medicines—for crazy cheap prices. Things get fun at night, when you can eat barbequed street food from pop-up stalls while enjoying the amazing street life: Expect toothless old ladies selling bobby pins, strange animals, a wide range of food, and more.Photo by Zhangmoon618/Wikimedia Commons