Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

607 Nanchang Lu

607号 Nanchang Road
Website
| +86 21 5461 9898
Malatang: DIY soup stalls Shanghai China

Malatang: DIY soup stalls

Ma la tang is like a DIY soup shop. You’ll often spot these eateries by their open fridge of fresh produce displayed near the entrance. Grab a basket and a pair of tongs and load up on veggies, meat and fish balls, dumplings, eggs, tofu, noodles and more. Then hand your basket over to the cooks manning the gigantic steaming cauldrons for your selections to be turned into a delicious meal. You’ll often have a choice of “spicy” or “non-spicy” broth as well as a few more condiments (such as garlic, chili, vinegar, and sesame paste) at the tables.

Prices typically range from 12-25 RMB, depending on the ingredients.

These shops often open up before lunch and stay open until around 9pm, or later depending on the neighborhood.
By Christy Campbell , AFAR Local Expert
Original the peninsula shanghai.jpg?1474837223?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points