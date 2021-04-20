5760 Saalfelden 5760 Saalfelden, Austria

Free Jazz Heroes in Austria It was surprising enough that Saalfelden, a city of 16,000 in the Austrian alps outside of Salzburg, should hold one of the world's most ambitious music festivals dedicated to high-octane avant-garde jazz. http://www.jazzsaalfelden.com/ For more than three decades Saalfelden has hosted legends of the music (Ornette Coleman) and the newest cutting-edge artists (David S. Ware, Matthew Shipp, Nels Cline). Even more startling was to walk through the old narrow winding streets and see poster portraits of African-American giants of improvisation, in this case pianist Cecil Taylor (top) and saxophonist Roscoe Mitchell, in the windows of trendy clothing and eyewear shops. This town is hip!