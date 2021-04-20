556 W Maple Rd 556 W Maple Rd, Birmingham, MI 48009, USA

Learn From the Past at this Historical Village With broad expanses of green space, large shade trees, and beautifully preserved historic structures, the Birmingham Historical Museum and Park could be mistaken as merely a place to relax. It's a peaceful, quiet reserve. However, it's also a center for history and learning in the northern suburbs of Metro Detroit.



The park includes the John West Hunter House, Allen House and the History Plaza. It also links to the John West Hunter Historic Park.



Public tours, lectures, and special events all take place on the extensive grounds or in the historic homes. It is located at 556 W. Maple Road and open from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. every Wednesday through Saturday. Admission for adults is $5. Children five and under are free.



