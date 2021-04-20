Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

556 W Maple Rd

556 W Maple Rd, Birmingham, MI 48009, USA
Website
Learn From the Past at this Historical Village Birmingham Michigan United States

Learn From the Past at this Historical Village

With broad expanses of green space, large shade trees, and beautifully preserved historic structures, the Birmingham Historical Museum and Park could be mistaken as merely a place to relax. It's a peaceful, quiet reserve. However, it's also a center for history and learning in the northern suburbs of Metro Detroit.

The park includes the John West Hunter House, Allen House and the History Plaza. It also links to the John West Hunter Historic Park. 

Public tours, lectures, and special events all take place on the extensive grounds or in the historic homes. It is located at 556 W. Maple Road and open from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. every Wednesday through Saturday. Admission for adults is $5. Children five and under are free. 

By Kirsten Alana , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points