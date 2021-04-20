555 Edgecombe Ave
Free Jazz in New York CityNew York's best kept secret is all about free jazz, great vibes, and one very generous woman.
Housed in a simple apartment in an historic part of upper Manhattan, Miss Margorie Elliot's Sunday afternoon music session has been bringing strangers together for 22 years.
I went with an in-the-know friend who led me up to the 3rd floor of a grand old building on a wintery afternoon. As soon as we walked into Miss Elliot's home, we were greeted by rows and rows of folding chairs and the warmth of a friendly crowd. People sat in the hallway, in the kitchen, and in a living room decorated with nothing but adoring fans and an upright piano.
On any given day, you will hear a trumpet, a saxophone, a clarinet, and even a crooner or two. You'll listen to the best of Dizzy Gillespie played by a trio and maybe even a rousing gospel song sung straight from the heart. You won't have to look far to see the silver-haired hostess dancing and singing along.
And when the musicians take a break, Miss Elliot will make her way through the crowd handing out free granola bars and cups of juice.
This is New York City at its genuine best.
The show starts every Sunday at 3:30pm.