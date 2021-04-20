54th Annual Stuart Christmas Parade, SE Ocean Blvd., 300 SE Hospital Ave, Stuart, FL 34994, USA

Christmas In Stuart, Florida The VNA is hosting this year's Stuart Christmas Parade, the 54th in this charming town. The parade has been a tradition in Stuart since 1960. There will be floats and awards for different categories.

The parade will start at Georgia Ave., travel down SE Ocean Blvd., and end at the Smithfield Plaza. It will start at 7:00 pm on December 5th. This is always a wonderful event and really puts you in a Christmas & Holiday mood.



The "Rockin in a Winter Wonderland" event will take place at the Memorial Field in Stuart. It will be held on Friday, Dec.5 from 4pm - 10 pm, ( a tree lighting ceremony will be held at 6:00pm that evening), Saturday, Dec.6 from 11 am - 10 pm, and Sunday, Dec. 7 from 12 noon - 6 pm.



Don't forget to have your photo taken with Santa.There will be live music, food & drink, lighting displays, a live Nativity by the Redeemer Lutheran Church, an oversized Menorah, unlimited amusements. Admission is free but the amusements require a fee for a ticket.



This event just adds to the excitement and magic of the Season. You'll want to attend!



The proceeds benefit the Visiting Nursing Foundation that provides lifesaving healthcare to local people in need. An excellent fund raiser.



Volunteers are still needed.



Info: 772-286-1844