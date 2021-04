5 Seas 224 Marine Ave

Best Local Finds on Balboa Island Balboa Island’s Marine Street is known for its unique and coastal boutiques, including the charming and upscale women’s shop, 5 Seas. Don’t forget to visit the small flower shop in the back of the store!



Extra perk: 5 Seas carries the locally designed and loved beach-chic products by Halsea. My favorite? The 'Everyday Tote,' with its splash proof exterior, expansive room, and pockets on the inside.