5 Bowling Green Pkwy 5 Bowling Green Pkwy

Jefferson Diner, NJ New Jersey is said to be the diner capital of the world and with more than just about any other place, you'd be foolish to argue. This diner, the Jefferson, is located in Lake Hopatcong in Morris County. I end up here just about every year when I go back stateside to visit my nephew. The diner was also featured on the Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives TV show.