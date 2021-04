looking up, looking down...

Wandering among the Renaissance buildings in the Marais district in Paris , this courtyard in the 15th-c. Hôtel de Sens gave me one of my favorite visual memories of the city--this corner balcony. You just have to love the irreverance of the mini-gargoyle drain spout.Built in the 1470's, this palace has been the residence of an archbishop and a former queen. Today it's a library...and it's free.