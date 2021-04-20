Where are you going?
49 West

49 West Street
Website
| +1 410-626-9796
49 West: An Artsy Cafe Annapolis Maryland United States
More info

Sun - Thur 7:30am - 12am
Fri, Sat 7:30am - 2am

Wines and spirits at European-styled 49 West

The name - coffeehouse - might be a bit misleading. Even though they serve coffee, you'll also find a superb wine bar with a mix of wines by the glass, bourbons, cognacs, martinis, and other spirits in this European-style joint.

49 West features live music - classical, jazz, blues, folk, emo rock - every night and it also has a monthly rotating in-house gallery that spotlights local artists and debuts them during a wine and cheese reception held in their honor.

By Lola (Akinmade) Åkerström , AFAR Local Expert

Lara Dalinsky
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

49 West: An Artsy Cafe

49 West is the quintessential coffee shop and cafe. Upon entering, I was greeted by a laid-back scene: a guitarist singing bossa nova in the corner, tables full of friends chatting, and walls walls dressed with local art.

49 West serves wholesome dishes for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Its signature specialties are drinks—coffee and alcohol—and gluttonous home-made cakes. Take-out drinks are ordered at the counter while those who wish to linger and dine opt for table service. This is a perfect place to relax, absorb the local scene and enjoy live music.

