49 West: An Artsy Cafe

49 West is the quintessential coffee shop and cafe. Upon entering, I was greeted by a laid-back scene: a guitarist singing bossa nova in the corner, tables full of friends chatting, and walls walls dressed with local art.



49 West serves wholesome dishes for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Its signature specialties are drinks—coffee and alcohol—and gluttonous home-made cakes. Take-out drinks are ordered at the counter while those who wish to linger and dine opt for table service. This is a perfect place to relax, absorb the local scene and enjoy live music.

