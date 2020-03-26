473 Grenada Boutique Resort
473 Grenada Boutique ResortWhy we love it: Nine villas surround two white-sand beaches at this quiet hideaway.
The Highlights:
- A 70-foot infinity pool with plenty of loungers
- All villas have plush indoor-outdoor space, with some sporting outdoor showers
- Direct access to two beautiful beaches
The Review:
Opened in 2018, this all-villa boutique resort is nestled on a secluded peninsula on Grenada’s less traveled south coast. There are nine villas, a 70-foot infinity pool, and access to two quiet beaches as well as kayaks, paddleboards, and snorkel equipment. While there is no restaurant, each villa has fully equipped kitchen, and there is room service available for breakfast and picnic delivery. Or, hire the resort’s chef to cook a gourmet meal in your kitchen.
Villas have one, two, or three bedrooms and one has its own outdoor plunge pool. But they all have ample outdoor space with excellent views and plenty of seating and a few have outdoor showers—easily one of the most joyful experiences one can have at a beach property. Décor is modern with local touches like dark wood, artwork, and pottery, and you’ll find things like books and games, making these villas feel like your home away from home. So kick off your flip-flops and stay awhile.