45 Park Lane
45 Park Ln, Mayfair, London W1K 1PN, UK
Photo courtesy of Dorchester Collection
45 Park LaneThe number 45 rules at this five-star spot: not only does it denote the property’s address on tony Park Lane, but also how far it is by car from both Heathrow and City Airports (about 45 minutes in normal traffic), and how many rooms and suites it holds—well, make that 46, counting the Penthouse Suite. A member of the Dorchester Collection group, the intimate 45 Park Lane opened in 2011, just opposite The Dorchester hotel, and acts a bit like that icon’s younger, more modern sister, with contemporary-leaning décor by noted architect-designer-artist Thierry Despont. Common spaces feature bespoke furniture and carpets, eye-catching light fixtures, and an artsy flair, while rooms (29 of which are suites) come with Hyde Park views, Bang & Olufsen BeoVision 10-46 TVs, Aromatherapy Associates amenities and—in the penthouse—a wrap-around roof terrace.
In addition to displaying hand-picked pieces by noted artists like Damien Hirst and Sir Peter Blake throughout the building, the hotel hosts an artist-in-residence program and regular exhibits that spotlight emerging talent. Culinary expertise is celebrated, too—focusing on high-grade steaks and seafood, and serving an afternoon tea with a gourmet American twist, CUT at 45 Park Lane was the first European restaurant from legendary chef-restauranteur Wolfgang Puck when it opened with the hotel. Other on-site facilities include a well-stocked gym, library, and cozy bar. If those should fail to satisfy, guests also enjoy access to the perks at The Dorchester, such as a full spa, salon, and four restaurants, including one from Alain Ducasse.