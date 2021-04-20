43 Pinkney St 43 Pinkney St, Annapolis, MD 21401, USA

Maryland Colonial Life While exploring a picturesque side street in downtown Annapolis, I noticed a sign that said "Hogshead," and "free entry."



Upon entering, I was greeted by a living historian in colonial clothing. She guided me to an adjoining room filled with 18th-century artifacts and explained how people lived and worked during those times. It made me realize how much more effort and ingenuity it took to produce staple items like clothing, utensils and combs before the Industrial Revolution. I also learned a lot of nifty tidbits during our conversation such as a dollar is called a "buck" because that was the going exchange rate for a buck deerskin.



Hogshead is run by volunteers with different areas of historical expertise so that when you return, you can learn something new. The house is only open on weekends except to school groups or privately scheduled tours.