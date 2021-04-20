Where are you going?
417 Catawba St

Eggs and grits at Whites, Belmont, NC Belmont North Carolina United States

Walking into this modest little cafe in Belmont felt like walking back in time. Formica tables and booths, no menus but the board above - but if you eat here, you don't need a menu, because the server likely knows your name, your order, and your life history. I ate here the morning before I flew back home to the UK and the combination of crispy bacon, grits, truly strong coffee and my imminent departure made me literally well up. Before I knew it, I was homesick - for the South.
By Emma John , AFAR Local Expert

