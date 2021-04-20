Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

41 Fisher Ct

41 Fisher Ct
Website
Innovative Historical Museum in Clawson Clawson Michigan United States

Innovative Historical Museum in Clawson

At the Clawson Historical Museum an innovative group of exhibits and presentations enables visitors to learn about the history of the area through stories about the way people recycled and reused before the "green" revolution, the way early settlers used the land, and about how children were entertained before the current age of digital, in the museum's toy exhibit.

The main home, built in 1919, has been a museum since 1972, and still features many of its antique furnishings.

By Kirsten Alana , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points