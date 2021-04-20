41 Fisher Ct 41 Fisher Ct

Innovative Historical Museum in Clawson At the Clawson Historical Museum an innovative group of exhibits and presentations enables visitors to learn about the history of the area through stories about the way people recycled and reused before the "green" revolution, the way early settlers used the land, and about how children were entertained before the current age of digital, in the museum's toy exhibit.



The main home, built in 1919, has been a museum since 1972, and still features many of its antique furnishings.



