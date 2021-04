400 Degrees 319 Peabody St, Nashville, TN 37210, USA

A Hot Chicken Fix for the Downtown Crowd As you head away from downtown on 4th Avenue, look closely for this sign or you’ll miss it. And know that the popular downtown chicken joint’s owner stood many a minute in the line at Prince’s (the original Nashville-style hot chicken joint) until she formulated a recipe of her own and opened a place. Though you can choose from varying levels of heat, many folks say it’s the overall hottest in town.