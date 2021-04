Otherwise Known as “the Pub”

British and Irish beers, classic pub décor, and an acoustic guitar player singing “Danny Boy"? This Lake Las Vegas hot spot has all the makings of a fun, traditional Irish pub. Stop by for an afternoon drink or to cap off a Jazz on the Lake concert, which plays in the Village every Saturday through November 2. Bar food is available—locals go for the fish or corned beef tacos, or the never-fail fish and chips.