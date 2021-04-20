Český Krumlov
381 01 Český Krumlov, Czechia
Cesky KrumlovCesky Krumlov is located in southern Czech Republic and has a delightful town bound by an oxbow in the Vltava River. Opposite the town lies Cesky Krumlov Castle, which allows the visitor to experience an "on top of the world" view over the Bohemian hamlet. Cesky Krumlov is a three bus ride south of Prague and is worth a few days exploration. Kayaking and rafting on the Vltava river are popular activities, as well as sampling the local brew at Pivovar Eggenberg.
about 3 years ago
Cesky Krumlov
My family and I visited Cesky Krumlov in August 2017 and it did not dissapoint!!
You get the feeling that you are living in a real live fairytale. Everything about this place is enchanting. A photographers dream for sure! It was an easy day trip from Prague for us and I would highly recommend a visit to this breathtaking UNESCO world heritage site!!
almost 7 years ago
Cesky Krumlov at Night
Cesky Krumlov is just as beautiful at night as it is in the day, especially when photographed from "on top of the world". A great place to stay in Cesky Krumlov is Pension Sebastion (www.sebastianck.com), which is located about ten minutes walk from the town squre. The owner of the hotel is well traveled and very helpful in arranging day trips and giving advice about the town. I noticed this vantage point while walking into town from the hotel one day and thought it would be a great night shot.