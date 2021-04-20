Český Krumlov

Cesky Krumlov at Night

Cesky Krumlov is just as beautiful at night as it is in the day, especially when photographed from "on top of the world". A great place to stay in Cesky Krumlov is Pension Sebastion (www.sebastianck.com), which is located about ten minutes walk from the town squre. The owner of the hotel is well traveled and very helpful in arranging day trips and giving advice about the town. I noticed this vantage point while walking into town from the hotel one day and thought it would be a great night shot.