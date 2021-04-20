3725 Noriega St
Woodshop WonderDo know that this beautiful showroom is available to visit only by appointment. I'd been wanting to make arrangements to see there work for quite some time when I noticed they were hosting an 'open house' one Sunday afternoon and knew I had to get there.
Woodshop is located in San Francisco's Sunset district, and it's a collective workspace for four, fantastic artists. Luke Bartels, Danny Hess, Josh Duthie and Jeff Canham. As you can see from the wall display, it's a four-way match made in heaven.
Since you're in the same stretch of the Sunset with Outerlands, Trouble Coffee, and the General Store (all just a few blocks away), set an appointment with the team at Woodshop and make an afternoon of exploring this stretch of San Francisco. Good place to start? Devil's Teeth Baking Company just across the street at 3876 Noriega St.