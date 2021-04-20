Where are you going?
3660 Waialae Ave, Honolulu, HI 96816, USA
| +1 808-737-1177
A Mountain of Deliciousness Honolulu Hawaii United States

Tue - Sun 5:30pm - 8:30pm

A Mountain of Deliciousness

For a special evening out, or just to enjoy a well prepared and elegantly presented meal, book reservations at 3660 On The Rise.

The Euro-Island fusion restaurant blends the flavors of Europe and Asia on an exquisite menu. Every dish comes out of the kitchen as a brilliant arrangement of local ingredients.

Desserts are worth saving room for, and the lychee martinis are small but quite addictive.

By Andrea Rip , AFAR Local Expert

