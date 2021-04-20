363 Black Rock Turnpike 363 Black Rock Turnpike, Easton, CT 06612, USA

Easton, Connecticut's Best-Kept Secret: Breakfast at the Old Blue Bird Inn I'll let you in on a little secret: the tiny rural town of Easton, Connecticut, has a restaurant serving some of the best breakfast around. Easy to overlook, the Old Blue Bird Inn at 363 Black Rock Turnpike (also known as Route 58) dates back to 1919 and is a quaint place to enjoy a hearty country breakfast.



The restaurant's decorations - maple hutches, cozy tables, and trademark bluebird figurines, add a bit of whimsy and country charm. There's even a book-sharing shelf where you can borrow a book to read and replace it with one of your own for someone else to enjoy.



The Old Blue Bird Inn shines most with its breakfast specials that change daily, usually omelets and waffles or pancakes with interesting ingredients. Three of this morning's hard-to-pick-just-one choices were a short stack of blueberry peach pancakes with bacon or sausage; an omelet with avocado, bacon, tomato, and cheese; and eggs Florentine with two poached eggs, spinach, and melted cheese on a toasted English muffin. Each dish comes with homefries or hash (or fresh fruit if you prefer a healthier option), bacon or sausage, and a fresh English muffin, blueberry muffin, or piece of orange or banana bread, toasted lightly on the grill to warm it.



There's really no bad choice on the menu - whatever you order will arrive fresh, tasty, and plentiful. If you find yourself in beautiful Easton and are looking to enjoy a delicious breakfast or lunch, look no further than the Old Blue Bird Inn.