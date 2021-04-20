360° [CLOSED]
Jumeirah St - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
| +971 4 348 0000
Panoramic Sea Views and the World's Best DJsJutting out to sea at the end of a walkway at the Jumeirah Beach Hotel marina, 360° offers breathtaking panoramic views from its rooftop lounge-bar: cocktail in hand, you can see the Arabian Sea, Burj Al Arab, and the sweep of the coastline.
Arrive when the rooftop lounge opens at 5pm for the chilled-out vibe of the Sunset Sessions, when smart-casual dress is allowed, and daylight lets you take in the jaw-dropping vistas. Play your cards right, and you'll snag a table for sunset: Dubai gives good sky, and the sunsets are spectacular.
After 9pm, however, when you're expected to dress up and don your coolest club gear, both the rooftop bar and downstairs club (until fairly recently a seafood restaurant) will be heaving. So unless you're highly skilfull at snagging seats, don't expect to see much beyond the drink in your hand and dancing bodies around you.
360° is frequently voted one of the world's best clubs, so you can expect to see big DJ names such as Hernan Cattaneo and Spirit Catcher on the schedule. This means that at times it's almost impossible to get in.
The Jumeirah Beach hotel has a policy to always allow its guests in, however, if you're not staying at the resort register on Platinum List, which, as the best nightlife resource is a must-do for clubbers before a trip to Dubai.
More Recommendations
over 5 years ago