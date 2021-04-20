33 Pent Rd 33 Pent Rd, Weston, CT 06883, USA

Take a Hike: Devil's Den Nature Preserve One of Fairfield County's best-kept secrets is the Devil's Den Nature Preserve in the tiny town of Weston, Connecticut, a nature lover's dream with over 20 miles of trails winding through interesting rock ledges, bubbling streams, scenic marshes, and moss-covered trees. The Nature Conservancy owns and preserves Devil's Den and keeps its trails in perfect condition for running, hiking, bird watching, or just getting out in nature to breathe some fresh air.



Devil's Den is home to more than 500 types of wildflowers and trees, as well as coyotes, red foxes, bobcats, snakes, and over 140 varieties of birds. This young deer is just one of the many you're likely to see as you explore the preserve.



It's hard to believe that such a quiet, easily-accessible nature preserve like Devil's Den exists in the middle of the otherwise residential Weston. It's a great place to pack a lunch and take the kids for an afternoon enjoying nature's beauty together.