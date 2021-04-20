Where are you going?
33 Melville Rd

33 Melville Rd
Website
Oasis in Johannesburg Sandton South Africa

Oasis in Johannesburg

Those passing thought the gateway city to Southern Africa, Johannesburg, who need to overnight or stay longer whether on coporate business or on vacation will enjoy ’33 Melville Road' a glorious mansion situated in the city’s exclusive northern Suburb of Hyde Park, minutes from the business hubs of Sandton and Rosebank, yet a secure tranquil garden setting of old world hospitality married with modern convenience of absolute luxury and exceptional service. The suites are individually decorated to the highest standards, with every modern amenity the traveller could wish for and blissfully comfortable. Every amenity is there with superb cuisine and service.
A swimming pool, tennis court and gym and full concierge service and transfers are available, including to the highly efficient Gautrain which links the city to Johannesburg international airport.
By Lew Rood , AFAR Local Expert

