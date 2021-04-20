Where are you going?
31st Street Park

3001 Atlantic Ave, Virginia Beach, VA 23451, USA
Website
| +1 757-213-3473
Virginia Beach Oceanfront Virginia Beach Virginia United States

Sun - Thur 5pm - 10pm
Fri, Sat 5pm - 11pm

Virginia Beach Oceanfront

The siren's song lures many visitors to Virginia Beach and King Neptune welcomes everyone to the Oceanfront. The three-mile-long boardwalk is popular with runners and those out for a leisurely stroll, while a separate bike path allows cyclists to enjoy the beach. The boardwalk hosts a variety of events and festivals throughout the year and features family-friendly entertainment, such as magicians and bands every night during the summer. The wide, gently sloping beach is a playground for locals and visitors alike, while anyone looking to catch a wave heads down to the 1st Street area. The Oceanfront offers something for everyone and no visit to Virginia Beach is complete without a stop here.
By Brianna Simmons , AFAR Local Expert

