31st Street Park

Virginia Beach Oceanfront
The siren's song lures many visitors to Virginia Beach and King Neptune welcomes everyone to the Oceanfront. The three-mile-long boardwalk is popular with runners and those out for a leisurely stroll, while a separate bike path allows cyclists to enjoy the beach. The boardwalk hosts a variety of events and festivals throughout the year and features family-friendly entertainment, such as magicians and bands every night during the summer. The wide, gently sloping beach is a playground for locals and visitors alike, while anyone looking to catch a wave heads down to the 1st Street area. The Oceanfront offers something for everyone and no visit to Virginia Beach is complete without a stop here.