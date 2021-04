Tucson Annual Winter Fair 316 S 4th Ave, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA

The Annual Winter Fair on 4th Avenue The Winter Fair is an annual street event on 4th Avenue in Tucson. With hundreds of arts and crafts booths, street performers, vendors, and kids' entertainment, this is probably the most fun you'll have while doing your holiday shopping. It takes place in December; check the website for the exact dates.