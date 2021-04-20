315 Chestnut St 315 Chestnut St

From the Arch to the Courthouse... I'd gone to St. Louis for a conference, arriving late at night. Waking up the next morning, this was the view out my hotel window.



While the downtown Hyatt may not be a 'unique' hotel, its location--a stone's throw from the Mississippi River--is a definitely a plus if you need to spend some time in this Midwestern city. With the 630 ft (192 m) tall Gateway Arch, the 1834 French-inscribed Old Cathedral, and the grandly domed Old Courthouse (also dating to the 1830's, and site of the pivotal Dred Scott court case), there is no shortage of history surrounding this hotel.



For more info:

http://www.hyattregencystlouis.com



