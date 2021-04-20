3 Nagas Luang Prabang–MGallery by Sofitel
3 Nagas Luang Prabang–MGallery by SofitelPart of Sofitel’s MGallery collection, 3 Nagas is an intimate French Colonial–style property with 15 rooms spread across two whitewashed villas. Seven are located in the circa-1898 Lamache House, which once held the official ice cream supplier of the royal court, while the other eight are in the 1903 Khamboua House, allegedly constructed using wood transported on elephants from across the Nam Khan river. Accommodations hew to the theme with canopied four-poster beds (as well as ceilings and architectural beams) made of dark hardwood, and the absence of televisions help to maintain the quiet atmosphere. Though there’s not much in the way of public facilities, an indoor–outdoor restaurant serves Lao specialties such as fish steamed in banana leaves and stuffed lemongrass with minced pork, and guests have access to complimentary bicycles and are welcome to use the pool, spa, and fitness room at the Sofitel Luang Prabang, a short shuttle ride away.
The 3 Nagas MGallery by Sofitel, a boutique hotel, occupies three renovated UNESCO World Heritage buildings. Built in 1898, the buildings were first used by the royal court, then converted to an ice cream shop before becoming a hotel. Learn to make fruity hibiscus pops in one of the new ice cream classes.