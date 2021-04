3 Food People & Music Restaurant Carrer de Còrsega, 231, 08036 Barcelona, Spain

Splurge on elegant tapas at Eddie Arola's Gastrobar Despite this restaurant's claims of "low-cost haute cuisine," 3 Food's tapas are elegant—but considering the tiny portion sizes, fairly expensive, especially if you want try a variety of the restaurant's more creative dishes. There is a very reasonable fixed-price lunch menu that includes bread and a glass of cava or wine. However, you'll have to order "patatas 3," the restaurant's iconic spin on patatas bravas, separately.