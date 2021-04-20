Where are you going?
2P Contemporary Art Gallery

6-20 Po Tuck St
Website
| +852 2803 2151
2P Contemporary Art Gallery: Mixed Media, Performance Art

Tucked away on a dead-end road in the Sai Ying Pun district, 2P supports experimental art, with an emphasis on mixed media and performance. Shop 5, GF, Poga Building, 6-20 Po Tuck St., Sai Ying Pun, 852/2803-2151

This appeared in the October 2014 issue.

Writer Tony Perrottet's dove into Hong Kong's emerging art scene for AFAR. Read the full story here

By Aislyn Greene , AFAR Staff
