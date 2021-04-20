29 South
29 S 3rd St, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034, USA
| +1 904-277-7919
Sat, Sun 10am - 2:30pm
Sun - Thur 5:30pm - 9:30pm
Fri, Sat 5:30pm - 10pm
Guys: There's a CRUST OF THE DAYCarbs are pretty much my life, so when everyone told me I needed to go to 29 South, I got especially excited when I saw that they served something called the "Crust of the Day."
Tucked into a quiet side street, this house turned farm-to-table restaurant (literally – they have an on-site garden!) was so cute. Black & white tile – exactly what’s in our 1939 row house in DC – lined the walls of the restaurant & the tables were well segregated to allow for intimate conversation.
We started with the “Crust of the Day” – a daily rotating crostini. Ours came piled high with fall vegetables & goat cheese. It was as heavenly as I had hoped it would be. For dinner, I had scallops, which were excellent. Perfectly seasoned & prepared, they melted in my mouth along with their accompanying rice. My hubby had the most unique looking surf & turf I’ve ever seen: the steak was cut almost into an egg roll shape, but was nicely cooked. The turf was a seared scallop. I mentioned the tables were well spaced – they were – but not far enough apart for our the amazing smell from our neighbor’s rosemary garlic fries to waft over to our table. So we had to order a plate of those as well (the husband was puzzled by this, but they smelled SO good!). While they’re known for their coffee & donuts dessert, we went with the brownie sundae instead & it absolutely did not disappoint.
You're nuts if you go to Amelia Island & don't stop by this awesome island bistro. Make sure & snag a reservation early.