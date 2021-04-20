Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

29 South

29 S 3rd St, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034, USA
Website
| +1 904-277-7919
Fried Green Tomatoes! Fernandina Beach Florida United States
Fried Green Tomatoes! Fernandina Beach Florida United States
Fried Green Tomatoes! Fernandina Beach Florida United States
Fried Green Tomatoes! Fernandina Beach Florida United States

More info

Sat, Sun 10am - 2:30pm
Sun - Thur 5:30pm - 9:30pm
Fri, Sat 5:30pm - 10pm

Fried Green Tomatoes!

We stumbled across this great neighborhood eatery in search of some real good fried green tomatoes–jackpot!

29 South sources ingredients from local fishermen, farms and their own adjacent garden. In addition to great, unpretentious food (lots of it sharable), they have a fun, extensive wine list with new and old country wines. Cheers!

HOURS:
Brunch: Sunday 10am – 2pm
Lunch: Wednesday through Saturday 11:30am – 2:30pm
Dinner: Sunday through Thursday 5:30pm – 9:30pm;
Friday & Saturday 5:30pm – 10pm

ADDRESS:
29 south 3rd Street, Fernandina Beach FL, 32034
Phone: 904.277.7919

__________________________
A warm thank you:
My Amelia Island experience was courtesy of Omni Resorts Amelia Island Plantation (http://www.omnihotels.com/hotels/amelia-island-plantation). #MeetMeAtAmelia
By Nina Dietzel , AFAR Ambassador

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points