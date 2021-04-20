29 South
29 S 3rd St, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034, USA
| +1 904-277-7919
Sat, Sun 10am - 2:30pm
Sun - Thur 5:30pm - 9:30pm
Fri, Sat 5:30pm - 10pm
Fried Green Tomatoes!We stumbled across this great neighborhood eatery in search of some real good fried green tomatoes–jackpot!
29 South sources ingredients from local fishermen, farms and their own adjacent garden. In addition to great, unpretentious food (lots of it sharable), they have a fun, extensive wine list with new and old country wines. Cheers!
A warm thank you:
My Amelia Island experience was courtesy of Omni Resorts Amelia Island Plantation (http://www.omnihotels.com/hotels/amelia-island-plantation). #MeetMeAtAmelia