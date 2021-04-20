29 Palms Inn 73950 Inn Ave, Twentynine Palms, CA 92277, USA

More info Sun 9am - 2pm Sun - Thur 5pm - 9pm Mon - Sat 11am - 2pm Fri, Sat 5pm - 9:30pm

29 Palms Book a small bungalow, The Dandelion, at the 29 Palms Inn where the service is friendly and the stars are brighter than ever. Charlie, one of the head chefs, will guide you to all of the great sights in the area. If you are looking for a relaxed, peaceful and awe-inspiring place, you should stay here. Drive 2.5 hours out of L.A., bring a book and a bottle of white wine, and you won't be disappointed.