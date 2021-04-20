29 Palms Inn
73950 Inn Ave, Twentynine Palms, CA 92277, USA
| +1 760-367-3505
Sun 9am - 2pm
Sun - Thur 5pm - 9pm
Mon - Sat 11am - 2pm
Fri, Sat 5pm - 9:30pm
29 PalmsBook a small bungalow, The Dandelion, at the 29 Palms Inn where the service is friendly and the stars are brighter than ever. Charlie, one of the head chefs, will guide you to all of the great sights in the area. If you are looking for a relaxed, peaceful and awe-inspiring place, you should stay here. Drive 2.5 hours out of L.A., bring a book and a bottle of white wine, and you won't be disappointed.
AFAR Staff
almost 7 years ago
Desert Sky
Whoever chose the building colors was definitely inspired by the warm sky. What a lovely little place