Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

29 Palms Inn

73950 Inn Ave, Twentynine Palms, CA 92277, USA
Website
| +1 760-367-3505
29 Palms Twentynine Palms California United States
Desert Sky Twentynine Palms California United States
29 Palms Twentynine Palms California United States
Desert Sky Twentynine Palms California United States

More info

Sun 9am - 2pm
Sun - Thur 5pm - 9pm
Mon - Sat 11am - 2pm
Fri, Sat 5pm - 9:30pm

29 Palms

Book a small bungalow, The Dandelion, at the 29 Palms Inn where the service is friendly and the stars are brighter than ever. Charlie, one of the head chefs, will guide you to all of the great sights in the area. If you are looking for a relaxed, peaceful and awe-inspiring place, you should stay here. Drive 2.5 hours out of L.A., bring a book and a bottle of white wine, and you won't be disappointed.
By Jason Seldon , AFAR Staff

More Recommendations

Jason Seldon
AFAR Staff
almost 7 years ago

Desert Sky

Whoever chose the building colors was definitely inspired by the warm sky. What a lovely little place

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30