275 Pentonville Rd
N1, 275 Pentonville Rd, Kings Cross, London N1 9NL, UK
London Nightlife Wins with Rebel BingoSay you’re in London for the night, and you’re looking for a good time. You’ve been to the pubs, you’ve checked out the clubs, and now you want something – else. You want to be a part of something for the insiders, something that doesn’t come around that often. Here’s a suggestion: Bingo.
Wait. Bingo? A game of matching a line of numbers is supposed to be unforgettable? It is when you’re playing Rebel Bingo. This under-the-radar event takes place in an ever-changing array of London venues, but it features the same rules: Play the game you learned as a child, only this time, play to a rollicking host and an all-out DJ. You’ll be given a bingo card and a marker for each round, and listen carefully, since big prizes are up for grabs.
Between games, dance to the hits, grab a drink at the bar, and doodle on other players. This is the party you were looking for.