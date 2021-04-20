Where are you going?
275 Pentonville Rd

N1, 275 Pentonville Rd, Kings Cross, London N1 9NL, UK
London Nightlife Wins with Rebel Bingo

Say you’re in London for the night, and you’re looking for a good time. You’ve been to the pubs, you’ve checked out the clubs, and now you want something – else. You want to be a part of something for the insiders, something that doesn’t come around that often. Here’s a suggestion: Bingo.

Wait. Bingo? A game of matching a line of numbers is supposed to be unforgettable? It is when you’re playing Rebel Bingo. This under-the-radar event takes place in an ever-changing array of London venues, but it features the same rules: Play the game you learned as a child, only this time, play to a rollicking host and an all-out DJ. You’ll be given a bingo card and a marker for each round, and listen carefully, since big prizes are up for grabs.

Between games, dance to the hits, grab a drink at the bar, and doodle on other players. This is the party you were looking for.
By Kelly Dawson , AFAR Local Expert

