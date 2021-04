La plus petite mairie--smallest town hall in France

In Normandy, driving back to Paris from a day at the coast, we passed through St.-Germain-de-Pasquier.This village of about 150 inhabitants has the distinction of having the smallest 'mairie' (town hall) in France--definitely 'petite,' at only 2.6 meters in width and 3 meters in length (about 8 1/2 by 10 feet)! Who knew that bureaucracy could be cozy?