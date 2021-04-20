25hours Hotel Bikini
Budapester Str. 40, 10787 Berlin, Germany
| +49 30 1202210
Photo by Stephan Lemke, courtesy 25hours
25hours Hotel BikiniOpened in 2014, the 25hours Hotel Bikini has injected some much-needed "Ost-side" chic into the West Berlin hotel scene. Being situated right next to the city’s main zoo, which houses the most animals of zoos in Germany, has given the hotel not only some interesting views but also a neat conceptual theme for German designer Werner Aisslinger. The interior blends a slew of funky furnishings—such as fur-lined hammocks, Vitra hanging chairs, and Moroso-esque sofas—with quirky touches like exposed concrete and bicycles stuck to the walls, and surrounds it all with an abundance of tropical plant life. Aisslinger’s playful approach informs the rooms, too, which are inventive and smart. They are split between "Jungle," which look over the zoo’s animal enclosures, and "Urban," which face out across Breitscheidplatz and the World War II-damaged Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church. The rooms are found along deliberately darkened corridors illuminated only by rows of glowing room numbers.
AFAR Local Expert
about 6 years ago
25hours in Berlin's urban jungle
After decades of neglect, the 1950s Bikini Haus in the Charlottenburg district reopened as a new shopping center in 2014 with cool pop-up shops and a unique new boutique hotel. With its playful vibe, clean design and rooms starting at around 120 Euro, 25hours Hotel Bikini Berlin is a great choice for anyone who wants to check out the newly invigorated City West. Of the 149 rooms, half are so-called "Jungle rooms" because they offer views of the Apes and Elephants in the Berlin Zoo next door. Inside you'll find unique decor, such as vintage globes and stereos. The tiled shower stalls are small, but sleek, and the bath products smell wonderful. My room was a fairly open concept, with only the toilet having it's own private space. From the rooftop bar there are great views of Berlin, including the Kaiser Wilhelm church right in front. Free bicycle and Mini Cooper rental should you wish to brave the daunting traffic. There's a DJ area that's become popular among locals and guests, and a sauna overlooking the zoo. Its NENI restaurant is a concept by Vienna's Haya Molcho, and offers a blend of flavors that extend from Germany to Persia. Breakfast is fresh and flavorful, though you can also pick up freshly made rolls and brioches with hand-made jams at the bakery. The onsite ovens didn't quite work out, so they're actually just for show - at least for now. Though you may sleep very little in Berlin, it's great to come back to a comfy bed in the jungle.