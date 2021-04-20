25hours in Berlin's urban jungle

After decades of neglect, the 1950s Bikini Haus in the Charlottenburg district reopened as a new shopping center in 2014 with cool pop-up shops and a unique new boutique hotel. With its playful vibe, clean design and rooms starting at around 120 Euro, 25hours Hotel Bikini Berlin is a great choice for anyone who wants to check out the newly invigorated City West. Of the 149 rooms, half are so-called "Jungle rooms" because they offer views of the Apes and Elephants in the Berlin Zoo next door. Inside you'll find unique decor, such as vintage globes and stereos. The tiled shower stalls are small, but sleek, and the bath products smell wonderful. My room was a fairly open concept, with only the toilet having it's own private space. From the rooftop bar there are great views of Berlin, including the Kaiser Wilhelm church right in front. Free bicycle and Mini Cooper rental should you wish to brave the daunting traffic. There's a DJ area that's become popular among locals and guests, and a sauna overlooking the zoo. Its NENI restaurant is a concept by Vienna's Haya Molcho, and offers a blend of flavors that extend from Germany to Persia. Breakfast is fresh and flavorful, though you can also pick up freshly made rolls and brioches with hand-made jams at the bakery. The onsite ovens didn't quite work out, so they're actually just for show - at least for now. Though you may sleep very little in Berlin, it's great to come back to a comfy bed in the jungle.