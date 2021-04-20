Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

2500 Summer St

Photographer713 Studio, 2500 Summer St, Houston, TX 77007, USA
David Adickes' Iconic Sculptures Houston Texas United States
36 foot tall Beatles statues Houston Texas United States
David Adickes' Iconic Sculptures Houston Texas United States
36 foot tall Beatles statues Houston Texas United States

David Adickes' Iconic Sculptures

If you want to be pleasantly overwhelmed by gigantic sculptures, then you should definitely come to Houston, Texas, to check out David Adickes' amazing work. Adickes, a Texan artist and sculptor, created 43 Presidential busts along with a series of larger-than-life statues of The Beatles. The statues stand 20 feet tall near his studio and at various spots in the city of Houston.

By Kata Fountain

More Recommendations

Adriana Yampey
AFAR Local Expert
over 6 years ago

36 foot tall Beatles statues

One of the curiosities of Houston, Texas is the 36 foot statues of the Beatles.
It's a giant figure tribute to the Fab Four, the favorite musical group of sculptor David Adickes.
They stand in his workshop yard. Not sure for how long though. Before we saw this there used to be giant American presidents busts too and they are all gone. So hurry up before they are gone too.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30