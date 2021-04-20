2500 Summer St Photographer713 Studio, 2500 Summer St, Houston, TX 77007, USA

David Adickes' Iconic Sculptures If you want to be pleasantly overwhelmed by gigantic sculptures, then you should definitely come to Houston, Texas, to check out David Adickes' amazing work. Adickes, a Texan artist and sculptor, created 43 Presidential busts along with a series of larger-than-life statues of The Beatles. The statues stand 20 feet tall near his studio and at various spots in the city of Houston.



