2500 Summer St
Photographer713 Studio, 2500 Summer St, Houston, TX 77007, USA
David Adickes' Iconic SculpturesIf you want to be pleasantly overwhelmed by gigantic sculptures, then you should definitely come to Houston, Texas, to check out David Adickes' amazing work. Adickes, a Texan artist and sculptor, created 43 Presidential busts along with a series of larger-than-life statues of The Beatles. The statues stand 20 feet tall near his studio and at various spots in the city of Houston.
over 6 years ago
36 foot tall Beatles statues
One of the curiosities of Houston, Texas is the 36 foot statues of the Beatles.
It's a giant figure tribute to the Fab Four, the favorite musical group of sculptor David Adickes.
They stand in his workshop yard. Not sure for how long though. Before we saw this there used to be giant American presidents busts too and they are all gone. So hurry up before they are gone too.
